Anyone tracking scholarship on Central Asia is sure to be swamped by Uzbek research in unreputable publications. A new paper has found why: Under pressure from Uzbekistan's government, academics are succumbing to predatory journals - publishers that, for a fee, overlook best practices like peer review or editing. Many of the researchers are forced to publish far more often than feasible if the bar were higher, and the quality shows: Uzbek academics are global leaders in spreading research that some scholars would explicitly call "bullshit."