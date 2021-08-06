Cancel
Building Automation & Control Systems Market 2021 Top Key Players Data and Present Trends and Upcoming Aspects Analysis and Forecast 2027

 6 days ago

"The global Building Automation & Control Systems market was valued at 5468.09 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.57% from 2020 to 2027, based on newly published report.The top key players list :Crestron Electronics, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Hubbell, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Buildingiq, Lutron Electronics, ABB, Legrand SA, United Technologies, Johnson Controls International PLC, Honeywell International, KMC Controls, Distech Controls"

