Building Automation & Control Systems Market 2021 Top Key Players Data and Present Trends and Upcoming Aspects Analysis and Forecast 2027

According to TMR, the Global Learning Management System (LMS) market is accounted for $7.65 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $40.36 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as growing consequence of elearning in commercial and academic setups, wide administration initiative for expansion of LMS, and rising implementation of digital learning which are propelling the growth of the market. However, less incentive and commitment to accept LMS solutions which is hampering the growth of the market.