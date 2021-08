Sydney McLaughlin was probably feeling a lot of pressure leading up to the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo. After all, in 2016, she became one of the youngest women to compete in a track event at the Olympics and in 2016 and in 2021 she set a world record for the 400m hurdles. However, if Sydney has been feeling pressure, she never let it show. The incredibly talented track star has always appeared to be calm, cool, and collected but as soon as she hits the track, her competitive side outweighs everything. As she gears up to go for a gold medal in Tokyo, there are countless people across the country — and maybe even other parts of the world — who will be cheering her on. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Sydney McLaughlin.