Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Tiny houses take the hills

By KERI JOHNSON Logan Daily News Reporter
Logan Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN — A trend that exploded in the mid-2010s continues to grow in the Hocking Hills. “Tiny houses” — oftentimes homes constructed out of shipping containers — are a housing trend that took off in part inspired by minimalism, also in part inspired by housing costs. According to thetinylife.com, a...

www.logandaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiny House#Hocking Hills#Interior Design#Thetinylife Com#American#Google Trends#Thow#Houses#Llc#The Logan Daily News#Og#Britts#The Box Hops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
New Ulm, MNJournal

Garden open house at Oak Hills

NEW ULM — A special garden open house was held at Oak Hills Living Center, Thursday. Staff and residents met on the patio space behind Oak Hills to celebrate and honor the people who helped take care of the garden space. Gigi Rysdahl and Nancy Ginkel were thanked for their...
Saint Louis, MOconstructforstl.org

Holland Construction Services Building New Housing Development on the Hill

Holland has begun construction on Moda at The Hill, the multi-family component of a new master-planned development called La Collina at The Hill, located in St. Louis’s historic Hill neighborhood, being developed by Chicago-based Draper and Kramer, Incorporated. Holland Construction Services Building New Housing Development on the Hill. The four-story,...
Port Townsend, WAPeninsula Daily News

Community receives tour of tiny house village

PORT TOWNSEND — The shelters are tiny, but there was nothing small about their open house. Some 400 people saw the new, bright array of tiny shelters at the Community Build Project site on Saturday afternoon, volunteer coordinator Debbi Steele estimated. She knows from having welcomed them all to the...
Economyhomecrux.com

Denali XL Bunkhouse is Largest Tiny House That can Sleep a Family of Six

Alabama-based Timbercraft Tiny Homes has gained plenty of attention for its spacious tiny house model named Denali, which is now upgraded with an XL edition for even more spaciousness. The company has designed the Denali XL Bunkhouse, which is a three-bedroom tiny house that can sleep up to six people at a time.
Barnardsville, NCMountain Xpress

Wild Abundance offers free online class on tiny houses

BARNARDSVILLE, NC (August 9, 2021) – Are you excited to shrink your environmental footprint and your budget? Building your own tiny house can be a creative, exciting, and empowering way to do both. Building a tiny home can mean saving money on housing if you plan well and source smart....
Economyvisitsomersetnj.org

Long Hill House Prints & Whimsy

The farm market, Whimsy Market, has been housed in an all pegged Victorian style Barn, hand raised just like the original house. All our products are sustainable, and organic farmed here or by our small farming partners. The original house, built 1790 still retains its original character and is Registered as a Historic Property for its agricultural significance as well as being a part of the Underground Railroad. The past has taught us how to do things simply and efficiently creating lasting products without harming our fragile world. We have sourced and created products in the spirit of 1790, may you enjoy a little bit of the past with us.
Boulder County, CODaily Camera

Boulder County hosting open house on Red Hill elk

Boulder County Parks & Open Space and Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host a meeting and open house next week to discuss the second year of the Red Hill elk management plan. The event will take place at Beech Shelter in Boulder from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3. Attendees...
Bedford, MABoston Magazine

On the Market: A Mid-Century Modern Home in Bedford

This home offers a throwback that feels not dated, but chic with tall windows, high ceilings, and lots of chic wood. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price:$1,388,000. Size: 3,730 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half.
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $139,900

Quality offering!! You will be impressed with this home that offers multiple living spaces, a surprising wide open floor plan and character galore!! From the moment you pull up, you will love the curb appeal on this one. The living room welcomes you featuring beautiful hardwood floors, great lighting with multiple windows, arched details and tons of space. Opening to the dining room, you will appreciate access to the rear deck and also love the wide open feel to the kitchen and family room!! The kitchen features quality cabinetry and ample counter space, making cooking a breeze. With wood beam details and a wall of built~ins, the family room is impressive!! What a great space for hanging out. The main floor also features a spacious master bedroom with hardwood floors and a full bathroom just around the corner. There is even more living space on the second floor that features a bonus room for home office/bedroom and an additional bedroom up. Truly an awesome floorpan!! The lower level offers even more storage space. The exterior of this home has been so well maintained and you will enjoy the rear deck with custom pergola, a private rear yard and two stall garage. This home has been meticulously maintained and will go fast!! Schedule your appointment today!!!!
Mechanicsburg, PACumberland County Sentinel

4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $525,990

The Mayfair single-family home floorplan offers 3,566-5,002 sq ft of living space with 3 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 4-5 bedrooms, 3.5-4.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, the first floor offers an open entryway and incredible sightlines to the living room and dining room. The large gourmet kitchen opens to an oversized great room and offers plenty of cabinet and counter space, including a large prep island and an included walk-in pantry. An oversized garage leads into a functional Friend's Entry, laundry room, study and walk-in storage closet. The Mayfair has the option of a full unfinished basement with plenty of storage and rec space, as well as a finished lower level lounge option complete with a gameroom, snack bar and bathroom. Upstairs is a centrally located gameroom between 4 bedrooms, all with walk-in closets, including the Owner's Retreat featuring two large walk-in closets, a dressing area and luxury bath. Select from options to modify the floorplan for how you want to live by adding additional square feet or changing bathroom layouts. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio.
Waukegan, ILKenosha News.com

5 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $214,900

CUTE AS A BUTTON ON THE OUTSIDE! BUT DON'T BE DECIEVED...GIANT THINGS COME IN SMALL PACKAGES!!!! This home is much bigger than it appears!! Tremendous living space inside! Plenty of natural light throughout - and lots of room to spread out for quiet time or to gather together for family time. Living room will hold all of your comfy furniture! Wood Laminate flooring!! Completely open to the exceptionally large kitchen - SS appliances - plenty of cabinets - kitchen island - AND A LARGE PANTRY!! This combined area will accommodate even your largest family gatherings!!! AND you have options - additional LARGE room off kitchen could be Dining Room or Family Room - however it works for you. TWO MAIN FLOOR bedrooms! Previous owner converted 3rd Main Floor bedroom to a laundry room - but could easily be changed back if needed! FULL AND 1/2 BATH ON MAIN AS WELL!!! Two HUGE bedrooms upstairs! You will be able to fit not only your biggest bed but office furniture, comfy chair and TV - LOTS of closet space!!! The entire home is freshly painted in neutral colors!!! Those family gatherings? Easily move to the large back yard out French Doors from kitchen or from Family/Dining Room!! Near a bird sanctuary, a park, and shopping!! This home is perfect for your growing family for years to come! Schedule your showing today!

Comments / 0

Community Policy