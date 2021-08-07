ABC Players holding auditions for ‘Radium Girls’

NELSONVILLE – Auditions for “Radium Girls” will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 2–4 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 15, from 4–6 p.m. at Stuart’s Opera House. The director is Celeste Parsons. Starting on Monday, Aug. 23, rehearsals will run Monday through Thursday between 6:30–8:30 p.m. Performances will be held on Oct. 7, 8, and 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct 10 at 2 p.m., with strike immediately following. Actors and crew are expected to participate in set strike on Sun. Oct 10.