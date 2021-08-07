Cancel
Laurelville, OH

Women’s health clinic scheduled in Laurelville

Logan Daily News
 3 days ago

LAURELVILLE – In collaboration with OhioHealth Mobile Mammography, the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Women’s Health Clinic will offer same-day mammography on Thursday, Aug. 26, at Young’s Family Market and Pharmacy, 15986 state Route 56, Laurelville. The clinic will run from 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Services are available to all women, uninsured, underinsured or insured. Appointments are required; to schedule an appointment call 740-593-9127 or 1-800-844-2654.

