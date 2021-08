While I tried to root my Xiaomi Redmi 6 I encountered the error that TWRP unable to mount storage. I wanted to install Magisk from /sdcard but there was not a single file and it said that the Internal Storage is 0 MB. I already tried to format data and change file system, but it didn't fix it. It fixed it until I didn't boot (turn on) my phone. After I turned it off and put in recovery mode again the same error existed.