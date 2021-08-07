NASA Uses Space Station to Direct Firefighters to Hottest Points as They Battle US Wildfires
A NASA instrument on the International Space Station is uniquely positioned to provide firefighters with valuable intel regarding wildfire progression and hotspots over time. Data from the thermal maps produced by ECOSTRESS has helped frontline responders contain about 53% of the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon, which two weeks ago was the largest wildfire burning in the U.S.www.goodnewsnetwork.org
