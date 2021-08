The son of a bank executive found his mother's body after she was allegedly beaten to death by her ex-boyfriend at her home last week, Los Angeles prosecutors said. Michelle Annette Avan, 48, died from a "senseless act of violence" at the hands of ex-boyfriend Anthony Duwayne Turner, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement Monday. Turner has been charged with one count each of murder and first-degree residential burglary.