Day 3, SATURDAY: LAST CALL FOR FAIR GOERS

Saturday brought out a record crowd to fair through the day. Starting the day with the registration of many things at 10am. The car, tractor, and cycle show were registering in the Methodist Church parking lot, while farmers and crafters were registering produce and exhibits in the culture arts tent sponsored by the University of Kentucky Lawrence County Extension Service. There were record numbers in attendance of the car show this year both entrants and spectators. The cooperative extension tent was buzzing with youth and adults dropping off their crafts, produce, and products. The winners in the event categories: