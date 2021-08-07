Cancel
2015 Pyrite Mica Toyota RAV4

Roanoke Times
 3 days ago

EPA 29 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Nice. Limited trim. Heated Seats, NAV, Sunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Start, Bluetooth, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, RADIO: PREMIUM DISPLAY AUDIO W/NAV/EN... Alloy Wheels, Power Liftgate. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth,...

The best used Toyotas to buy in 2021

For a worryingly long time, Toyota really wasn't on the radar of enthusiasts. The MR2 and Celica died without replacement, as did the T Sport hot hatches, and any thoughts of a Supra resurrection looked optimistic at best; a little over a decade ago, the future was bleak for driver focused Toyotas.
2017 Toyota Avalon

The Toyota Avalon has been serving upscale accommodations since the 1995 model year. Today, it is still one of the best choices in this class, if you like your cars as comfortable as an old pair of shoes. Its optional—and segment-exclusive—hybrid powertrain sips fuel, its cabin is well-built and spacious, and a suite of active safety features is standard. The driving experience won’t pique the interest of enthusiasts, though, and there are a few quibbles that hold the Avalon back from platinum status.
2021 Blizzard Pearl Toyota Highlander

Third Row Seat, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, Lane Keeping Assist, Apple CarPlay, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C. EPA 27 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! L trim SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input,...
2021 Toyota RAV4 Limited AWD First Test: It's No Wonder This Thing’s a Hit

Calling something "the Cadillac of" its milieu carries as much weight today as it did when Cadillac actually earned the self-administered title, "The Standard of the World." Calling something "the Camry of" isn't going to catch on, not least of all because it doesn't have the same aspirational cache, but it's really a big compliment. The Toyota Camry may not be most popular car in the country anymore, but its legacy as a sales and segment leader is something product planners worldwide would kill for. To say the 2021 Toyota RAV4 is the Camry of crossovers is high praise, indeed—and it just so happens to come from the same maker.
2021 Super White Toyota 4Runner

SR5 trim. Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, WiFi Hotspot, Back-Up Camera, Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device Integration, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, WiFi Hotspot. Rear Spoiler,...
2021 Silver Sky Metalli Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport trim. WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Hitch, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Brake Actuated Limited...
The New 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross to be Available at Dan Cava Toyota World

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. The brand Toyota has always been known for its dependability, fuel efficiency, safety and value. Toyota is now building upon this strong foundation. The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross makes its entry into the automobile market. Building upon the existing reputation of the Toyota Corolla sedan model, this new compact crossover makes a bold statement. This extension of Toyota Corolla provides the brand with a new avenue to expand into.
2022 Toyota Prius

The 2022 Toyota Prius is no longer at the technology leading edge, but it provides all the right numbers for cost-conscious commuters. What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Toyota Prius? What does it compare to?. The 2022 Toyota Prius is a paragon of fuel-efficient driving. Although Toyota has for...
2015 Predawn Gray Mica Toyota Highlander

LE trim, Predawn Gray Mica exterior and Black interior. Nice. $500 below J.D. Power Retail!, EPA 25 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! 3rd Row Seat, Bluetooth, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera. CLICK NOW!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More...
2021 Blueprint Toyota Highlander

Sunroof, Heated Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Onboard Communications System, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Captains Chairs, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate. XSE trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver...
2021 Army Green Toyota Tacoma

WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Hitch, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input. TRD Sport trim AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Brake Actuated Limited...
2021 Toyota Tundra

With only two generations since the Toyota Tundra first came to market in 1999, it's fair to say that the full-size pickup is a standout ambassador for Toyota's legendary reliability and prominence in the US truck market. Some might see its age as a downside compared to newer trucks like the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 that dominate the sales charts, but the Tundra remains a reliable workhorse and a capable off-road truck in TRD Pro guise. Propelled by a 5.7-liter V8 with 381 horsepower and 401 lb-ft of torque, the Tundra can be had in either 4x2 or 4x4 form and is able to tow up to 10,200 lbs. Its lazy transmission, choppy ride quality, and outdated interior work against its redeeming qualities, but the Tundra pickup still has a place in the market. Ahead of a full redesign for 2022, Toyota invited us to test drive the outgoing pickup. Does the Tundra wear its years with pride, or is it simply an old dog incapable of running with the puppies?
Toyota corners the market on hybrids

Hybrid version of Camry and Avalon show they’re more than just fuel sippers. When it comes to hybrid technology there’s on automaker that stands out amongst all the others. Toyota has truly mastered hybrid technology. It all started with Prius, obviously, but now they offer hybrid technology across their entire car line which includes the midsize Camry and the full-size Avalon.
2022 Platinum White Pearl Honda Odyssey

18" Machine-Finished Alloy Wheels, 3.61 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, A/V remote: CabinControl, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
2022 Toyota Tundra Will Have a Coil-Spring Rear Suspension

Toyota shared images of the 2022 Tundra pickup truck's suspension, and it ditches the old model's leaf-spring setup for coil springs in the rear. Control arms are employed up front, and the TRD Pro model has Fox dampers, a red-painted anti-roll bar, and a TRD skid plate. The new Tundra...
Reliability of Toyota Engines Finally Explained

Each auto brand is unique. When people hear “Toyota,” they often think of high quality. The company’s identity as a Japanese brand is only part of the reason. Over the past decades, it has gained a reputation for stellar standards of manufacturing and after-sales service. Here is a closer look at the factors contributing to this success.
Best midsize SUV for 2021: Toyota, Kia and more

Are you shopping for a midsize SUV? You and millions of other people are, and there is an incredible number of options on the market these days. It can make narrowing down an SUV shopping list a little daunting, that's for sure. And some midsize SUVs are much better than others, trust us.
Toyota bZ4X Concept

Toyota is finally starting to show a prominent step in electric vehicle engagement with the introduction of the bZ4X concept model, making it one of seven BEV lineups ready to arrive by 2025. Design. To prove their effort, Toyota is pouring a lot into the development of the Toyota bZ4X...

