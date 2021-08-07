Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

‘I couldn’t breathe:’ California deputy collapses due to fentanyl exposure

Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice body camera footage shows San Marcos Sheriff's Deputy David Faiivae passing out due to exposure to fentanyl.Aug. 7, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 1

NBC News

NBC News

182K+
Followers
26K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
San Marcos, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Police Body Camera#San Marcos Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Antioch, CAPosted by
NBC News

Family of man killed after police put knee to his neck sues

SAN FRANCISCO — Family members of a Navy veteran who died after a Northern California police officer pressed a knee to his neck for nearly five minutes during a mental health crisis filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Antioch, its police chief and four police officers, they said Monday.
Law EnforcementPosted by
NBC News

3 DC officers under investigation over video showing police punching a man

Three D.C. police officers are under investigation after a video posted on social media showed police punching a man. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said the department is aware of the video and the officers had their police powers revoked pending the outcome of criminal and administrative investigations. The officers also will not have contact with the public, the chief said at a press conference on Monday.

Comments / 1

Community Policy