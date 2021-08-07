‘They are just kids:’ Multiple children killed in Illinois fire
Officials say the children’s mother left them alone to run an errand and when she returned the apartment building was on fire. KSDK’s Pepper Baker reports.Aug. 7, 2021.www.nbcnews.com
Officials say the children’s mother left them alone to run an errand and when she returned the apartment building was on fire. KSDK’s Pepper Baker reports.Aug. 7, 2021.www.nbcnews.com
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 10