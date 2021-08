Allen (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins. After he was scratched ahead of Thursday's series finale with the Rays due to knee soreness, Allen will stick on the bench for the fourth straight game. The Yankees felt comfortable enough with Allen's health to use him off the bench for both of the past two contests, so the knee issue wouldn't seem to be much of a concern. Instead, Allen likely finds himself on the bench as a result of the acquisition of Joey Gallo and the recent return of Aaron Judge from the COVID-19 injured list. With Gallo and Judge likely to start at either corner-outfield spot in most games and Brett Gardner atop the depth chart in center field, Allen looks like a fourth outfielder for the club.