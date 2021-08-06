Cancel
San Antonio, TX

UTSA opens 2021 season with exhibition at UIW on Saturday

UTSA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – The UTSA soccer program will open the 2021-22 Roadrunners athletics season with an exhibition on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at UIW at Gayle & Tom Benson Stadium. The game will feature the crosstown foes in each of their first exhibition matches of the 2021 season. UTSA will play a total of three exhibitions, including on Thursday at Texas State and hosting St. Mary's on Aug. 15 at Park West Athletics Complex.

goutsa.com

