UTSA opens 2021 season with exhibition at UIW on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA soccer program will open the 2021-22 Roadrunners athletics season with an exhibition on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at UIW at Gayle & Tom Benson Stadium. The game will feature the crosstown foes in each of their first exhibition matches of the 2021 season. UTSA will play a total of three exhibitions, including on Thursday at Texas State and hosting St. Mary's on Aug. 15 at Park West Athletics Complex.