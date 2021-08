There is now a difference of around £10m in the positions of Internazionale and Chelsea over Romelu Lukaku, with conversations ongoing.The European champions have already made two verbal offers and set their position, with the English club understood to be ready to pay up to £120m. Sources connected to the situation say that it is Inter who have to make the decision, but they are now seen as close enough to do business.All other aspects of the deal have been agreed, with Lukaku set to earn £250,000 a week from Chelsea. The Belgian is excited about a potential return to...