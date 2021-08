More rumours have emerged suggesting that AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is a serious target for Liverpool, but the player wants to stay. This morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanLive) writes that Milan want to renew the contract of Kessié and the player has made it clear he wants to stay with the Rossoneri with a meeting awaited to clarify some of the details, but there is no shortage of interest from the Premier League.