Liverpool given transfer warning after Tottenham Academy coach tells Spurs to avoid starlet close to Anfield move – Football Insider

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted the club could re-enter the transfer market as they look to compete with their big-spending rivals. The Reds have made one major signing so far, with centre-back Ibrahima Konate arriving from RB Leipzig way back in May. Meanwhile, wantaway centre-midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum was allowed to leave the club on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at the end of June, and has since joined Paris Saint-Germain.