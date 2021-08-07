Cancel
Liverpool given transfer warning after Tottenham Academy coach tells Spurs to avoid starlet close to Anfield move – Football Insider

By Farrell Keeling
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham Academy coach Paul Bracewell reportedly advised his club to avoid moving for highly-rated teenager Bobby Clark, with the youngster appearing set to make a switch to Liverpool. This comes from Football Insider, with Spurs’ rejection coming despite the 16-year-old’s rapid rise through the youth ranks at Newcastle United. With...

