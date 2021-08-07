Cancel
HBO Max acquires rights to Andrews’ ‘Charlotte Sophia’

By Annika Tomlin, LA Downtown News Staff Writer
ladowntownnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenowned author and producer Tina Andrews was introduced to Queen Charlotte of England in 1987, after acquiring a book from her late father’s collection. It stated, “Charlotte Sophia, (was) England’s first (expletive) queen” referring to claims of her African heritage. “How is it that we don’t know about there being...

