"Taste the Beaches" Postponed Until Further Notice Due To COVID-19

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. -- The following statement was released by the Town of Chesapeake Beach regarding the "Taste the Beaches" event. "The Town of Chesapeake Beach announces the postponement of the annual Taste the Beaches event, originally scheduled for September 18, 2021. The Town planned to hold the Taste the Beaches event with the Town's annual fireworks display serving as the finale; however, as COVID 19 cases continue to increase the Town plans to postpone the event. The Mayor and Town Council look forward to celebrating with you, as a community in person, when it is safe to do so.