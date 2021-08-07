Hannity slams Newsom over his ‘rampant disregard for his own rules’

Fox News host Sean Hannity slammed California Gov. Gavin Newsom, calling out his hypocrisy over COVID-19 regulations. SEAN HANNITY: Let’s start with Gavin Newsom who is now in the fight of his life in the recall race with polls now finally having him underwater. I guess enough COVID hypocrisy has sunk into the people of California. You may remember back in November 2020. Remember he was caught at that group dinner, ritzy French Laundry restaurant—no masks, no social distancing— all while he was telling everyone else in California that doing this would be putting lives at risk? And that’s not all! His kids…they were back in-person learning at school, while most of the rest of the state of California, their students suffered under remote learning, and just recently, he pulled his kids from a summer camp after a maskless photo emerged there exposing more of Newsom’s rampant disregard for his own rules and, of course, it doesn’t even stop there. He had one more restaurant incident.