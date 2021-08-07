Cancel
Columbia, PA

Columbia postpones buying McGinness Airport over title issue

By GAYLE JOHNSON
Lancaster Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen: Columbia Borough Council meeting, July 27. What happened: The borough again postponed voting on purchasing the McGinness Airport property because of a title issue. Columbia is waiting for legal notification that the deeds to two land parcels included in the proposal have been transferred from Dorothy McGinness’ personal estate to the family trust before council can vote on the 58-acre matter, Borough Manager Mark Stivers said after the meeting.

