Russia reports 22,320 new COVID-19 cases, 793 deaths

MOSCOW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Russia reported 22,320 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 2,235 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,424,884.

The government’s coronavirus task force said 793 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 164,094.

Russia recorded around 463,000 excess deaths from April 2020 to June this year during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the state statistics service on Friday.