Man City Midfielder Wanted By 'Dozen Championship Clubs' - including Blackburn Rovers

Doyle (19), has made seven first-team appearances for Pep Guardiola's side, including making his Champions League debut last season against Olympiakos.

The England Under-20 international is considered one of the best academy prospects at City, and it is no surprise therefore to learn that a dozen clubs have registered an interest in acquiring the midfielder on loan.

With Fernandinho extending his stay at City, and the likes of Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan also at the club, Doyle's first-team opportunities are likely to be limited.

Blackburn Rovers are one of the sides interested in Doyle, with Lancaster Live saying that the youngster's "box-to-box nature can provide the source of goals from midfield" that Rovers need.

City have a good relationship with the Championship club, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis and former defender Tosin Adarabioyo both enjoying loan spells at the club in recent years.

In addition to Blackburn's interest in Doyle, they are said to be "keeping tabs" on Morgan Rogers (19). Rogers has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace, and some reports claimed that he could move to Aston Villa as part of the Jack Grealish deal.

However, a move on loan to the Championship now appears likely, with Nottingham Forest reportedly "ahead of the queue" for the winger.

