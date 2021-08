JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Trevor Lawrence never expected to automatically become the Jacksonville Jaguars' starting quarterback, even though they drafted him first overall. He should have to beat out Gardner Minshew, C.J. Beathard and Jake Luton in order to take the first snap in the Sept. 12 season opener in Houston. Just like Lawrence had to beat out Kelly Bryant, who led Clemson to the College Football Playoff the year before, as a freshman in 2018. As he put it, "that's just the way football works."