Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Brawl Stars Summer Sports Challenge Guide: Maps, team comps, and best builds

By Staff Team
gamingonphone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrawl Stars Summer Sports Challenge is an in-game special event that will reward players a Mega Box on winning the 9 win challenge. Among other rewards are one Big Box and 3150 Star Points. Like other in-game special events, friendly rules do apply to this challenge. Friendly rules give all the players an equal chance at winning the challenge by increasing the level of all brawlers to level 10.

gamingonphone.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comps#Brawl Stars#Maps#Big Box#Volley Brawl#Team Composition Poco#Tick Barley#Gene Sandy Star Power#Gadget Poco#Tuning Fork El Primo#El Fuego#Hp#Emz Tara#Stu Gale Buzz#Black Portal#Mobile Gaming#Telegram Group#Google News#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Video GamesIGN

Zeraora Guide - Builds and Tips

Offense - 3.5 Stars. Based on these in-game ratings, Zeraora is an endurance speeder that can be easily overwhelmed/defeated if caught off guard with abilities on cooldown or on a misplay. The Mythical Pokemon can use its moves as a Speedster to close/widen the gap from enemy Pokemon by zipping in and out of danger.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

LoL: Wild Rift Jarvan IV Guide: Best build, items, runes

In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Jarvan IV guide, you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from his skills and how to allocate them to his build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in the Jarvan IV guide below:. Jarvan IV is...
Video GamesIGN

Gengar Guide - Build and Tips

Offense - 3.5 Stars. If you are looking for something specific on Gengar, you can either click or tap the section links below to hop in:. Area 7s cooldown. Attacks with the user's tongue and pulls opposing Pokemon toward the user. Move choices after Lv. 7. Dream Eater. Ranged 8s...
Video GamesIGN

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl Complete Preorder Guide

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl is an upcoming, absolutely bonkers, game pitting some of Nickelodeon's most beloved properties against one another in a Smash Bros-like fighting tournament. Nickelodeon All Star Brawl comes out October 5 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, and you can preorder it starting right now for $49.99. If you've ever wanted to have Spongebob fight Leonardo from the Ninja Turtles, this is the game for you. Even if you haven't wanted to see them fight, what's not to love here?
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Wild Rift Akshan Guide: Best Build, Runes and Gameplay Tips

The Ruination is still ongoing and spreading its Black Mist over the whole of Runeterra. The Sentinels of Light are trying their best in fighting back the darkness by traveling to each region. This is where Akshan joins the group. As a Marksman designed to be played in the Mid Lane though Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel, makes his entrance with a Hook. Literally. Equipped with a grappling Hook Akshan came to hunt down any scoundrel to avenge his fallen allies. Akshan is a complex champion with a lot of tools making him a solid A-tier pick in every team composition. In this guide, we will take a closer look at the best runes, spells, and builds, including tips and tricks to swing your way to victory with Akshan in League of Legends: Wild Rift.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Brawl Stars Griff Guide: Tips and tricks to master the new brawler

Jurassic Splash, Season 7 of Brawl Stars introduced two new brawlers. One of them, Buzz, was launched on the day of the update. The other brawler Griff is obtainable for all the players through the in-game challenge. And for those who missed the challenge or were not able to get to 15 wins, he can be obtained through boxes. In this guide, we will take a look at his skills and give tips on how to use Griff in Brawl Stars.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Mobile Legends Dyrroth Guide: Best Build, Emblem and Gameplay Tips

Dyrroth, a fighter in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, is hardly picked during matches in-game. However, when played correctly, players can get the best out of Dyrroth and perform extremely well on the battlefield. Being an extremely situational hero, players who wish to perform well on the battlefield should thoroughly understand when and how one should use Dyrroth to achieve such results. In this Mobile Legends guide, we will be taking a look at Dyrroth and his Skills, Best Build, Emblem, and Spells, along with gameplay tips that will guarantee a higher chance at winning and becoming the MVP of the team!
Video GamesIGN

Charizard Guide - Builds and Tips

Offense - 3.5 Stars. Charizard is a melee fighter with solid stats who is good at a little bit of everything. If you're looking for something specific, you can click or tap the section links below to jump right to them:. Charizard Moves and Growth. As an All-Rounder, Charizard's moveset...
Video GamesIGN

Lucario Guide - Builds and Tips

Endurance - 2.5 Stars. Lucario's balanced stats give the impression that he is a sturdy fighter, but in practice, his burst damage and ganking potential are actually very high. If you're looking for something specific, you can click or tap the section links below to jump right to them:. Lucario...
High Schoolparkbugle.org

Cougar sports teams enjoy summer activity

While the summer Olympics proceed in Tokyo, international soccer tournaments are held and Minnesota’s professional sports teams host games with fans back in the stands, high school athletes across the state are enjoying a “normal” summer of voluntary training sessions. The Minnesota State High School League lifted its mask requirements...
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

The Ascent Best Weapons Guide

In the Ascent, there are several different types of guns that you can get your hands on. The better the weapon you have, the easier it will be to get through high-level enemies later on in the game. Below we have listed some of the best unique weapons present in The Ascent and how to get them as well.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Genshin Impact Yanfei Build Guide

Yanfei is a 4-star Pyro Catalyst character in Genshin Impact, and she's one of the current rate-up 4-star characters on "The Heron's Court" banner. If you're looking to pull for Yanfei, you might want to know how to build her to maximize her potential. Despite her occupation as a legal...
Video Gamesmobilegaminghub.com

Yoimiya Build Guide – Genshin Impact

Yoimiya is the Genshin Impact 2.0 update’s second new five-star character. In this post, we’ll examine at the finest Yoimiya build. She is the proprietor of Nagohanhara Fireworks in Inazuma, where she has earned a reputation for both her brilliant fireworks shows and her upbeat attitude. Yoimiya carries a bow,...
Video GamesIGN

Gardevoir Guide - Builds and Tips

Offense - 4.5 Stars. If you are looking for something specific on Gardevoir, you can either click or tap the section links below to leap in:. Descriptions are based on how they are shown in the game. Move 1 (ZR) Teleport. Dash 11s cooldown. Has the user warp to the...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

FIFA Mobile 21 Summer Celebration Event Guide

After a new, decent, and rewarding Flashbacks event, EA welcomes the hot summer with the FIFA Mobile 21 Summer Celebration event. Get your beach towels and sandals ready, because the biggest FIFA Mobile party of the summer is here! Comb the beach and cast your lure in search of tropical rewards. 4 Seasons: Summer Celebration starts now!

Comments / 0

Community Policy