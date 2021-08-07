Brawl Stars Summer Sports Challenge Guide: Maps, team comps, and best builds

The Ruination is still ongoing and spreading its Black Mist over the whole of Runeterra. The Sentinels of Light are trying their best in fighting back the darkness by traveling to each region. This is where Akshan joins the group. As a Marksman designed to be played in the Mid Lane though Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel, makes his entrance with a Hook. Literally. Equipped with a grappling Hook Akshan came to hunt down any scoundrel to avenge his fallen allies. Akshan is a complex champion with a lot of tools making him a solid A-tier pick in every team composition. In this guide, we will take a closer look at the best runes, spells, and builds, including tips and tricks to swing your way to victory with Akshan in League of Legends: Wild Rift.