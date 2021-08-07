Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The 20 Most Interesting Moments From Westworld Season 1

By Connor Dillon
TVOvermind
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestworld, upon its first episode, is one of those shows that immediately hooked fans, even though it was a title that has been produced before in the past. The current version of HBO‘s Westworld is the most recent adaptation of the futuristic android drama but it’s a drama unlike any other, and it’s even had a mobile game. While each episode had its own mysteries and character focal points, the unexpected twists at every turn in the show has made it a very standout production. Thankfully with the technology these days that filmmakers have to make the most realistic production possible is what gave the green light on the show to be reproduced today. Below, we created a list of the most interesting moments from season 1 of HBO’s Westworld and every twist, turn and mystery involved in each one, and the show never sees to disappoint on any type of surprise.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#The Man In Black
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosComicBook

Westworld Resumes Filming After COVID Shutdown

Weeks after filming on the Emmy-winning HBO Series Westworld was forced to pause due to someone on the production team testing positive for COVID-19, filming has resumed. Deadline brings word of the restart in production noting that shooting on the series actually resumed "early last week," with production returning to Melody Ranch studio where previous seasons of the show were shot. The trade also reports on some minor plot details, revealing that the "first encounter between" Aaron Paul’s Caleb and Tessa Thompson’s Charlotte Hale, aka another Dolores clone who is building a host army to do all kinds of nefarious things with.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Westworld season 4 premiere date: Will we see it soon on HBO?

It’s been a long time now since we’ve heard any news on a Westworld season 4 premiere date — so what’s the reason for that? Is there a chance we’ll get the series back at any point in the near future?. We know that long hiatuses can be hard, especially...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Top 5 moments from The Walking Dead Season 11 trailer

These five moments from The Walking Dead Season 11 trailer are worth taking a closer look!. The Walking Dead Season 11 trailer has finally dropped and it did not disappoint. As the final season of the hit AMC series draws near, fans will have a lot of expectations. A show...
TV SeriesTVOvermind

How Iron Fist Writers Dropped The Ball In The Netflix Series

It’s no secret. Iron Fist on Netflix has arguably been coined the worst Marvel series in history. The first season was met with mixed reviews; some hated it while others thought that was simply “Ok.” The writers desperately tried to make up for the previous season’s lackluster but failed miserably. That’s probably why Netflix decided to cancel the series altogether. I was able to binge watch both seasons within forty-eight hours as I was anxious to see how Danny’s story was told. Although it slightly held my interest, it wasn’t enough to hold my attention for long, which is quite sad because Iron Fist had the opportunity to become one of the best Marvel series. Here are a few ways that I noticed that the writers of this series dropped the ball:
TV SeriesWinter is Coming

Westworld season 4: Synopsis, cast, trailer and more

Westworld is one of HBO’s most innovative and imaginative series to date. After receiving a fourth season order in June 2020, production on Westworld season 4 finally got underway in June 2021, but don’t expect the show to return any time soon. Westworld season 3 premiered in 2020 and it...
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Wildest moments in OBX Outer Banks season 2

The show of {the summertime} has, in spite of the whole thing, arrived. Outer Banks season 2 premiered on Netflix on July 30 and retaken us to the field of the Pogues. Because it’s the show of {the summertime}, each and every on Netflix and each different group, we’re no doubt going to be talking for months about each and every single twist and turn — and we’re no longer merely referring to all of those ships. We’re keeping an eye on it.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Westworld Resumes Production; Season 4 First Encounter Teased

Two weeks after it was reported that production on the fourth season was paused for two days after a member of the production team tested positive, work on Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy & HBO's Westworld is back underway. Deadline Hollywood reports that the production resumed last week and continues along at the Melody Ranch studio in Newhall, CA. But that wasn't all, with DH also sharing that viewers will be treated to the first face-to-face between Tessa Thompson's Clone Charlotte Hale and Aaron Paul's Caleb, each set to play major roles in what appears to be an inevitable war between the park's robots and humanity.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Why We’ll Be Watching “Brand New Cherry Flavor” on Netflix

To start with, the 90s are becoming a favorite decade for a lot of filmmakers apparently since we keep getting taken back to that time period with so many different projects. It’s not exactly a bad thing, but heading back there enact a revenge story that deals with witchcraft, and the realization that there’s a price to pay for dealing with dark forces is one of the more uplifting parts of this trailer thus far. To be certain it does feel as though this movie will have some sense of balance given that it has the producer/director, whatever he is, trying to take advantage of the aspiring filmmaker who’s come to Hollywood to see her movie take off in a positive direction. He does something she can’t forgive, she wants revenge, and she goes to one of the absolute worst sources she can find to gain the results she wants. In other words, she wants to curse the producer and burn his life to the ground over this one act, which isn’t exactly overreacting since if a person has such an easy time trying to ruin someone it’s fair to say that they’ve done it before or are a complete sociopath.
TV & Videos/Film

‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’ Trailer: Meet Geralt’s Hot Mentor

Practically every major streamer is gearing up these days to capitalize on this current fantasy revival of sorts with series’ of their own. HBO is doubling down on Game of Thrones spin-offs after their crown jewel came to a hasty end in 2019. Amazon has grand plans for The Lord of the Rings, pouring hundreds of millions worth of resources into the prequel series that will likely rival HBO’s production values. In the midst of all this, Netflix struck gold with their The Witcher adaptation starring Henry Cavill as the monster-hunting Geralt. Never one to shrink from an IP challenge, the studio previously announced an animated Witcher film set before the events of the live action series. Check out the latest trailer for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf below.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Most memorable moments from Survivor: Heroes vs Healers vs Hustlers

Survivor: Heroes vs Healers vs Hustlers was the 35th season of the show and aired in the fall of 2017. What were the most memorable moments from season 35?. In the third straight season filmed in Fiji, HvHvH as it’s often referred to as is one of the most controversial seasons. We’ll get more into why that’s the case but before we do, let’s take a look at the most memorable moments from the show’s 35th season.
MoviesTVOvermind

Check Out This Live-Action Fan-Made Legend of Korra Intro

Well, I’m not a VFX expert, so it’s likely that much like many others I’m easier to impress, but the effects in the video below do feel as though they’ve been executed quite well, though by watching a couple of times it does feel that the experts might state that there are a few moments within the sequence that might need to be tweaked just to make it even more impressive. With that in mind though the idea of a live-action Airbender or Legend of Korra series could be exciting to see reach Netflix, where it appears to be heading if there’s any luck. But the one hurdle in the way is the loss of faith that was endured when the last movie came along since, despite the special effects and the idea that it had anything to do with the initial story, many fans simply didn’t like what they saw, as it would appear that they didn’t feel that the movie took into account everything that was needed for the story to really come to life. Worse still was the idea that it was designed to lead into a sequel that never happened since it was pretty much DOA after it hit theaters.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

What We Learned from The Cobra Kai Season 4 Teaser Trailer

December can’t come quick enough for a lot of us since this is when Cobra Kai season 4 will be premiering, and the future of the valley in terms of karate will be decided. Or that’s the story at least. I really didn’t want to say this, but leave it to Daniel’s wife to downplay the whole idea of nemeses and the importance of the tournament, especially when she’s the outsider that was brought in for this particular show. It’s true that she has a bit of point since Johnny and Daniel should have, as grown men, been able to work out their differences in a much more peaceful manner. But seeing as how they didn’t and the ensuing back and forth battle between Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai has come to a head, it’s nice to see that they’re both on the same side. Of course, they still have to work together to get rid of Kreese, and it doesn’t feel entirely likely that such an endeavor will be easy if Terry Silver is joining the party. After all, this is a man that really knows how to deliver a low blow.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Cruel Summer Season 2: Returning for More Nail-biting Drama

It’s not easy navigating the teenage years. Even though word on the street is to just “be yourself”, it’s only natural for a teenager to choose to conform in order to fit in. It’s okay to want to be part of the cool clique. The difference lies in how one attempts to fit in. It’s important to know when to draw the line. Trying to be someone that you’re really not is like walking on thin ice, you’ll never know when you’ll fall through. What happens when your pretentions start to get the best of you? At the end of the day, maybe the reason why some people aren’t able to fit in is because they were meant to stand out all along. This food for thought is further explored in Freeform’s hit series, Cruel Summer.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."

Comments / 0

Community Policy