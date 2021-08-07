The 20 Most Interesting Moments From Westworld Season 1

Well, I’m not a VFX expert, so it’s likely that much like many others I’m easier to impress, but the effects in the video below do feel as though they’ve been executed quite well, though by watching a couple of times it does feel that the experts might state that there are a few moments within the sequence that might need to be tweaked just to make it even more impressive. With that in mind though the idea of a live-action Airbender or Legend of Korra series could be exciting to see reach Netflix, where it appears to be heading if there’s any luck. But the one hurdle in the way is the loss of faith that was endured when the last movie came along since, despite the special effects and the idea that it had anything to do with the initial story, many fans simply didn’t like what they saw, as it would appear that they didn’t feel that the movie took into account everything that was needed for the story to really come to life. Worse still was the idea that it was designed to lead into a sequel that never happened since it was pretty much DOA after it hit theaters.