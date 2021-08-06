Airman Leroy Criss Neighborhood Treasure Unveiling Tomorrow

AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates — It was the first night in a while that she’d slept so soundly. Unfortunately, it was the one night she wishes she hadn’t. Murphy’s Law continued a long streak of unfolding in her life. One incident after another. It was enough to yank the cheer right out of the average person, but not her. U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Janelle Vicente is a seasoned veteran when it comes to mental resiliency.