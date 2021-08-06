Cancel
Military

Airman Leroy Criss Neighborhood Treasure Unveiling Tomorrow

By Brad
monrovianow.com
 5 days ago

Neighborhood Treasure unveiling and block party celebration for Tuskegee Airman, Leroy "Buster" Criss at the corner of Maple and Ivy tomorrow, Saturday, August 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Criss is the fifth Neighborhood Treasure honoree. There will be an art unveiling and a block party celebration to follow. The event is free and open to the public. For questions email map@ci.monrovia.ca.us or call 932-5525. https://is.gd/F9PNby.

