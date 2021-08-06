Airman Leroy Criss Neighborhood Treasure Unveiling Tomorrow
Neighborhood Treasure unveiling and block party celebration for Tuskegee Airman, Leroy "Buster" Criss at the corner of Maple and Ivy tomorrow, Saturday, August 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Criss is the fifth Neighborhood Treasure honoree. There will be an art unveiling and a block party celebration to follow. The event is free and open to the public. For questions email map@ci.monrovia.ca.us or call 932-5525. https://is.gd/F9PNby.www.monrovianow.com
