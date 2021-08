By Baidurjo BhoseNew Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Despite undergoing a surgery on his throwing arm in 2019, Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra revealed on Tuesday that he was "fit and ready" for the showpiece event to be held in 2020. The Indian javelin thrower went on to add that the delay due to the coronavirus pandemic helped him work further on his weakness and come out all guns blazing at the just concluded Tokyo Olympics.