Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

US boxers Davis, Torrez can get revenge, win gold medals

By GREG BEACHAM
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22crOP_0bKfunnm00
1 of 2

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics are already the most successful since 2000 for the U.S. boxing team if measured by its haul of four medals.

It’s the best performance by the Americans since 1988 if measured by their three berths in Olympic title bouts.

But the most successful nation in Olympic boxing history is down to its final two chances to end the men’s 17-year gold medal drought — and its two fighters in finals on Sunday are also motivated by revenge.

Lightweight Keyshawn Davis and super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. are both facing the top seeds in their weight classes to close the show at the Kokugikan Arena. They’re both underdogs against opponents who have beaten them — and in Torrez’s case, beaten them unconscious.

Davis takes on Andy Cruz, who will try to add a fourth gold medal to Cuba’s Olympic-leading haul. Torrez is up against Bakhodir Jalolov Uzbekistan — the 6-foot-7, 27-year-old pro who has bruised his way to an 8-0 professional record and the gold medal bout.

Cruz is 3-0 against Davis.

Jalolov knocked Torrez out cold in September 2019.

Both Americans love the idea of avenging their setbacks.

“If you’re writing a script, this is the script,” U.S. coach Billy Walsh said. “You come back, go to the Olympic final, and you go beat the guy who put you on your (rear). That’s what we’re here to do.”

Davis’ ever-confident demeanor didn’t change when he watched Cruz advance to face him in the final.

“I feel like that’s going to be an easy fight, man,” Davis said after beating Hovhannes Bachkov of Armenia in the semifinals. “I’m bigger, faster, smarter, stronger. It showed today. Facing Cuba, I feel like it’s going to be nothing different. I’m just going to show all my attributes and I’m going to win that gold medal.”

It’s not easy on paper: Davis has lost to Cruz in Nicaragua, Peru and Russia. His confidence in Japan is grounded in his improvements since turning pro this year and returning to the Olympics with more power and elusiveness.

In fact, Davis’ experiences against Cruz in defeat are the reason for his confidence now.

“I learned that he doesn’t have quick feet like he used to have,” Davis said. “He stands right in front of you a lot more. I feel like that works more to my advantage, because I still use my feet. I feel like I’m still quick. I still have my speed and power. I’m just more mature.”

The final fight in Tokyo will be Torrez’s rematch with Jalolov, who sent Torrez from the ring on a stretcher at the world championships in Ekaterinburg, Russia. Jalolov’s massive left hand turned out Torrez’s lights, but Walsh quickly put the setback in perspective.

“This moment will not define you,” Walsh says he told Torrez. “What will define you is how you come back from this moment, and (how) you show the character that you have and the person that you are to come back from that defeat to this stage.”

Torrez’s Olympic performance has been stellar, highlighted by a stunning victory over Dainier Pero of Cuba in the quarterfinals. Torrez then reached the final by stopping Kamyshek Kunkabayev of Kazakhstan, another bruiser nearly as intimidating as Jalolov.

“I just have this existential feeling that it’s just destiny,” Torrez said. “There’s nothing else to it. I don’t know how else to put it. What is love? It’s just kind of that same thing. I’m meant to be here. All I know is that.”

Torrez does extensive visualization of his bouts before he fights them, and he formulates detailed game plans with his coaches and his father back home in central California. He feels confident all the hard work will be done before he steps in the ring in Tokyo for the biggest bout of his life.

“This guy is a formidable foe,” Torrez said. “I’ve been in the ring with him before. I’m here to get a gold medal.”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

525K+
Followers
294K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hovhannes Bachkov
Person
Andy Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Medals#Boxers#Boxing#Combat#Ap#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
Country
Cuba
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Calls for investigation into World Boxing Association after another shocker

Once again, WBN is sad to report the goings-on of a sanctioning body hitting the headlines. The World Boxing Association is taking heavy fire. After Gabriel Maestre won a disgusting decision of Mykal Fox, an opponent who won most of the rounds and dropped the ex-amateur star, there are since calls for an official investigation into the WBA.
SportsNBC Sports

11 Breakout Stars for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

Team USA stars like Katie Ledecky and Allyson Felix continued to add to their legacies at the Tokyo Olympics. But the Games also saw American athletes who may not have been household names beforehand capture the spotlight on the world’s biggest stage. Whether it was Caeleb Dressel in the pool...
Los Angeles, CANBC Los Angeles

Team USA Wins Most Gold Medals After Epic Final Day at Tokyo Olympics

Team USA secured the most total medals won in Tokyo, with 113 overall -- 25 more than second-place China after 15 days of competition. On the last day of the competition, Team USA took the lead in total number of gold medals, too, by winning the 39th overall gold thanks to the women's volleyball team. Li Quan of China had a chance to ie the U.S. in a gold-medal boxing match, but lost to Laurent Price of Great Britain and settled for silver. The Closing Ceremony begins Sunday.
Kansas City, MOkshb.com

Athletes to watch at the 2024 Olympic Games

Tokyo 2020 has given us all the magical moments -- upsets, comeback stories, thrilling finishes, and the occasional tear-jerker (or ten). But as the Games come to a close, it's time to direct our attention to the future. Paris will play host for the next edition of the summer Olympics,...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

What Sugar Ray Leonard Said About Fighting Manny Pacquiao

Imagine a fight between Leonard and Pacquiao at welterweight back in the day. Speed and combinations galore and sure, Leonard would have had some reach advantage, but nonetheless, a brilliant fight it would have been. When asked about it here is what Leonard told EsNews YouTube (hat tip):. Pacquiao returns...
SportsFrankfort Times

China wins 3rd Olympic synchro diving medal; US gets silver

TOKYO (AP) — Even with a mistake that led to their lowest scoring dive, Wang Zongyuan and Xie Siyi couldn't be caught. The Chinese led all the way in winning men’s the 3-meter synchronized springboard on Wednesday, giving the diving powerhouse its third gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics.
Tulare, CAGV Wire

Tulare’s Richard Torrez Jr. Advances to Gold Medal Match in Olympic Boxing

Valley boxer Richard Torrez Jr. will fight for a gold medal on Saturday at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Torrez defeated Kazakhstan’s Kamshybek Kunkabayev on Wednesday by technical knockout in the third round, advancing him to the super heavyweight gold medal match. The 22-year-old from Tulare will represent Team USA against...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Olympics Latest: US women win 3-on-3 gold medal

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. The U.S. team of Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young won the first women’s gold medal in the new Olympic sport of 3-on-3 basketball.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Ragan, Davis win; USA gets another medal

Two USA boxers were victorious on Tuesday in the Kokugikan Arena at the Tokyo Olympics. In a featherweight semifinal, USA boxer Duke Ragan won a split decision over Samuel Take of Ghana. Ragan will go on to the gold medal match. In a lightweight quarterfinal, USA boxer Keyshawn Davis won...
Swimming & SurfingNBC Chicago

Ledecky Wins Gold in 1500 as US Swimmers Earn 4 More Medals

The U.S. swim team picked up four medals for a second straight night on Tuesday, headlined by Katie Ledecky's win in the women's 1500m freestyle. Erica Sullivan secured a silver medal in the same final, while Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass finished second and third respectively in the women's 200m individual medley.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Torrez stops Kunkabayev, gold medal next?

USA super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. soundly defeated Kazakh Kamshybek Kunkabayev. Torrez took round one and dropped Kunkabayev in round two. In addition, Kunkabayev was deducted a point. The bout was stopped due to a cut on Kunkabayev’s nose. Torrez will now face Uzbek Bakhodir Jalolov, who defeated GB boxer Frazer Clarke.
Swimming & Surfingtalesbuzz.com

US swimmer Caeleb Dressel wins second gold medal

Living up to the hype, American swimmer Caeleb Dressel has claimed the first individual Olympic gold medal of his career. Dressel held off the defending Olympic champion, Australia’s Kyle Chalmers, with a furious sprint to the wall. The winning time was an Olympic record of 47.02 seconds. Follow all the...
SportsWXIA 11 Alive

Did Team USA win the Tokyo Olympics medal count?

TOKYO, Japan — The Tokyo Olympics concluded early Sunday, with Team USA winning gold in the final marquee events of the Games including women's basketball and volleyball. But was it enough to lift the USA to first place in the final medal count?. First, it's important that the medal standings...

Comments / 0

Community Policy