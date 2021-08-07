US asks its citizens to leave Afghanistan
Kabul [Afghanistan], August 7 (ANI): The US on Saturday asked its citizens to leave war-torn Afghanistan as the Taliban intensified its attacks in recent days. "The US urges its citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options. Given the security conditions and reduced staffing, the Embassy's ability to assist US citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited even within Kabul," the US Embassy in Kabul said in a statement.www.atlanticcitynews.net
