Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US asks its citizens to leave Afghanistan

atlanticcitynews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan], August 7 (ANI): The US on Saturday asked its citizens to leave war-torn Afghanistan as the Taliban intensified its attacks in recent days. "The US urges its citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options. Given the security conditions and reduced staffing, the Embassy's ability to assist US citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited even within Kabul," the US Embassy in Kabul said in a statement.

www.atlanticcitynews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Citizens#Leaving Afghanistan#Us Embassy#Taliban#Ani#The Us Embassy#Tolo News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

The US and Western withdrawal from Afghanistan looks increasingly likely to leave a disaster behind

CNN — The US and Western withdrawal from Afghanistan looks increasingly likely to leave a disaster behind. The Taliban, the ultra-conservative Islamic militia that once harbored Osama bin Laden, has seized control of the northern city of Kunduz. It’s the first major Afghan city to fall to the insurgents since they began their offensive in May, and deals yet another blow to US claims the Afghan government will manage fine when all foreign troops leave.
WorldWEAR

Turkey to play 'key role' in U.S. troop withdrawal in Afghanistan, says political insider

WASHINGTON (SBG) - As the U.S. removes troops from Afghanistan, Turkey warns that the withdrawal could trigger a refugee crisis. Tens of thousands of refugees are reportedly leaving Afghanistan every week since the U.S. announced its plan to withdraw troops, and an estimated 500 to 2,000 arrive in Turkey every day. Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanu Bilgic recently called U.S. efforts to expand the Afghan refugee program “irresponsible.”
WorldWashington Times

U.S. Embassy in Kabul urges Americans to leave Afghanistan immediately

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan has issued a security alert urging American citizens who remain in the country to depart immediately, citing limited ability to assist those that remain. The alert was issued amid a sweeping Taliban offensive beginning late last week and over the weekend, which has already...
Aerospace & Defensetucsonpost.com

Afghan military airstrikes kill 45 Taliban, 3 Al-Qaeda

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 8 (ANI): At least 45 Taliban terrorists including three Pakistani nationals affiliated to Al-Qaeda terrorist network were killed in airstrikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force (AAF) at the outskirts of Lashkargah, Helmand provincial center, the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense said on Sunday. "45 Taliban terrorists including...
MilitaryBBC

Afghanistan troop withdrawal a strategic mistake, warns ex-general

Withdrawing troops from Afghanistan is a strategic mistake that risks a resurgence of terrorism, a former top UK general has said. Gen Sir Richard Barrons, who was head of UK Joint Forces Command, told the BBC the UK and Western allies have "sold the future of Afghanistan". Most British troops...
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mirror

UK pulling out of Afghanistan 'betrays local allies who fought Taliban with us'

A top former SAS commander has blasted Britain’s decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan as a betrayal of the locals who risked their lives alongside our soldiers. The highly decorated officer, one of the first members of the SAS to serve in the war-torn country, warns today that the Afghan special forces he helped to train could be wiped out within weeks as the Taliban press their advantage.
POTUSMSNBC

Fmr. Secy. Panetta: Biden 'has to show we are not going to allow Taliban to totally take over Afghanistan'

Former Defense Secretary and CIA Director Leon Panetta joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss accelerating Taliban advances in Afghanistan as the U.S. withdraws. "I think the President has to show we are not going to allow Taliban to totally take over Afghanistan without putting up a fight," says Secretary Panetta. "That will be a test for this administration." Secretary Panetta says that "it's obvious that the Afghans are not putting up the kind of fight that is essential" to hold off the Taliban, and that he sees a stalemate between the government and the Taliban as the best case scenario at this point.Aug. 9, 2021.
PoliticsKIVI-TV

US envoy to warn Taliban not to bet on Afghan takeover

A U.S. peace envoy is back in the Middle East to warn the Taliban not to pursue a military victory on the ground in Afghanistan. The envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, is expected to deliver a blunt message — that a Taliban government installed by force will not be recognized by the international community.
Worldbatonrougenews.net

Afghan envoy urges UN to declare Taliban a 'destructive

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 10 (ANI): Afghanistan's newly-appointed Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Gholam Mohammad Ishaaqzai urged the United Nations to declare the Taliban a destructive group and to take urgent actions against it. The government of Afghanistan wants the international community to look at and pressure the main centres...
Middle Eastdallassun.com

Afghanistan: 3 Afghan civilians 18 wounded in Taliban's mor

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 10 (ANI): Three Afghan civilians were killed and 18 others suffered injuries in a mortar attack in the Ghazni city's District 1 on Tuesday, said the provincial governor's office. The governor's office added that the Taliban was responsible for the attack, TOLOnews reported. This comes amid escalating...
U.S. Politicsatlanticcitynews.net

Pak safe heavens helping terrorists in Afghanistan: US

Washington [US], August 10 (ANI): The US has said that Pakistani safe heavens are helping terrorists in the war-ravaged Afghanistan and Washington is in talks with Islamabad asking them to close those safe heavens located at the country's border area with Afghanistan. "We continue to have conversations with Pakistani leadership...
U.S. PoliticsMSNBC

A Taliban takeover in Afghanistan will not be Joe Biden's fault

At the end of August, if all goes according to schedule, the final American troops will depart Afghanistan, almost 20 years after the U.S. war there began. And if current military trends are any indication, the Taliban may soon be back in control. A massive explosion rocked Kabul, the capital...
Foreign PolicyBrookings Institution

An uneasy limbo for US-Pakistan relations amidst the withdrawal from Afghanistan

Six months into the Biden administration, amid the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and increasing violence on the ground there, the U.S.-Pakistan relationship stands in uneasy limbo. Pakistan has indicated repeatedly that it wants the relationship to be defined more broadly than with regard to Afghanistan — especially based on “geo-economics,” its favored current catch-all for trade, investment, and connectivity — and has insisted that it doesn’t want failures in Afghanistan to be blamed on Pakistan. At the same time the U.S. has made it clear that it expects Pakistan to “do more” on Afghanistan in terms of pushing the Taliban toward a peace agreement with the Afghan government. Pakistan responds that it has exhausted its leverage over the Taliban. The result is a relationship with the Biden administration that has been defined by Pakistan’s western neighbor, as has been the case for U.S.-Pakistan relations for much of the last 40 years. And the situation in Afghanistan may define the future of the relationship as well.
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. evacuation of Afghans likely to drag on after American troops leave

WASHINGTON — A planned U.S. evacuation of a small group of Afghan interpreters will likely drag on even after the last American troops withdraw from the country by the end of August, according to numbers provided by the Biden administration — and some may have to wait more than two years to get out.
WorldLewiston Morning Tribune

Afghanistan likely headed for civil war, former US ambassador says

WASHINGTON — Afghanistan is likely to slide into a prolonged civil war with U.S. ground forces set to leave by the end of the month, a former U.S. envoy to Kabul said. Ryan Crocker, who served as ambassador to Afghanistan during the Obama administration, said he didn’t foresee any chance that U.S. troops would return once they exit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy