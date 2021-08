Amazon Prime Video’s Sarpatta Parambarai directed by Pa. Ranjith has been receiving praises from film critics and audiences ever since its premiere on 22nd July 2021. With this film, Kabilan (essayed by versatile actor Arya) has now become a household name and Kollywood’s very own Raging Bull. As the movie journeys through the rise of Kabilan, an underdog and his fight to uphold the pride of his clan, we can’t help but draw parallels to the other hit sports-dramas that have truly moved us. We present to you a collection of the most revered international boxing films for you to binge watch now.