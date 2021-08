The U.S. women’s basketball team is battling in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as it tries to win its seventh straight gold medal. After going undefeated in the group stage, Team USA took care of Australia in the quarterfinal round and blew out Serbia by 20 points in the semifinals. Now, they’ll face Japan in the gold medal game (Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC) to try and capture its seventh-straight gold medal. France and Serbia will face off for the bronze medal.