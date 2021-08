For any project to see its way through completion and wider implementation, the first step after conceptualizing is finding capital. In the world of traditional finance (TradFi), the most common way to get funding is to pitch a project to investors. Usually, the founder has a clear understanding of his idea, strategy, and ways to implement it. With all this, he would pitch his project to investors, present a detailed business plan, fully substantiate his idea, and hope that it’s something investors are looking to get behind.