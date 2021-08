Alchemy Pay is one of today's hottest cryptocurrency projects. This article explains everything you need to know before you invest in Alchemy Pay (ACH) tokens, which are one of today’s hottest digital assets. The price of the cryptocurrency is up 170% in the last 24 hours, and its soaring trading volume (up 950%) demonstrates the sheer breadth of interest surrounding the coin right now. So, if you want to learn more about ACH coin, read on.