The state Department of Public Instruction is “strongly encouraging” schools across Wisconsin to reconsider their masking policies for the new year. State Superintendent Jill Underly says administrators should adopt the latest Centers for Disease Control recommendations that all people wear masks inside–regardless of their vaccination status. D-P-I points out that it is only providing a guideline–and not a mandate. Districts like Appleton, Oshkosh and Neenah have made masking optional for the start of the school year.