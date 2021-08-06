Cancel
Nantucket, MA

Town- 1 Twin Street and 2 Farmer Street

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rare offering of an exceptional, multi-generational Nantucket estate is situated in the coveted Fair Street neighborhood of town. The property has been meticulously renovated with impeccable craftsmanship and details that offer a casual and sophisticated elegance which honor the history of the homes. The two houses, on two lots, boast over 10,000 square feet of interior living space and are a magical summer enclave for all ages to enjoy. With over 11 bedrooms, this is a one-of-a-kind island estate that was masterfully renovated and would be difficult to duplicate.

