Perhaps the class of A-level students who just got their results are the best students ever. If you read the headlines in most news media that is certainly the impression you might take away. As the BBC reported on Tuesday, “Top grades for A-level results for England, Wales and Northern Ireland have reached a record high – with 44.8 per cent getting A* or A grades.” In slightly Pravda-like style the report went on “This second year of replacement results after exams were cancelled, has seen even higher results than last year when 38.5 per cent achieved top grades.” We can expect similar of the GCSE results.