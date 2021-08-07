Cancel
Movies

'The Suicide Squad': All the Coolest DC Easter Eggs

By Matt Singer
98.7 Kiss FM
98.7 Kiss FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Suicide Squad is here and it makes Suicide Squad look like ... well, no, that line doesn’t quite work because it makes Suicide Squad look exactly as terrible as it was in the first place. The point is it’s good! Really good. Thank you, James Gunn, for giving. us the super-violent, super-funny, super-weird DC movie we’ve been waiting for.

98.7 Kiss FM

98.7 Kiss FM

San Angelo, TX
98.7 Kiss FM plays the biggest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas.

