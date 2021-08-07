‘The Suicide Squad’: All the Coolest DC Easter Eggs

It doesn't follow through on all of its big ideas, but at least it has them. There are a couple of questions you'll have to grapple with when approaching The Suicide Squad, the latest movie in Warner Bros.'s ever more chaotic DC cinematic universe. First of all, it's technically a sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad, except it's called The Suicide Squad, which is the same title with an added article. (It's like they did a reverse Social Network and added a "the" to make it less clean.) Second, it's directed by James Gunn, the controversial provocateur best known for DC competitor Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Like the Suicide Squad, the Guardians of the Galaxy are also a motley crew mostly consisting of former convicts who bicker as they almost inadvertently save the planet. So: Is The Suicide Squad just a Guardians redux?