Simple Couscous Recipe

 3 days ago

Try this simple and easy couscous recipe to make a tasty and fluffy side dish! It combines 3-ingredients for a quick 20-minute bite. Put couscous, ½ teaspoon of salt, and ½ teaspoon of pepper in a large bowl. Add oil, and stir with fork to coat evenly. Bring 2½ cups...

