Simple Couscous Recipe

Summer is heating up, and fresh produce, flame-kissed meat, and a creamy, cool dessert are on the menu. Before the season is over, slice up a fresh melon, visit a farmer’s market, or cook some green beans with new potatoes. We purchased a perfectly ripened watermelon recently and, although it was intended for dessert, ended up consuming the whole thing before the main course even hit the table. You probably have a favorite summer food, too. Maybe tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, or corn. If for some reason you aren’t using your outdoor grill, now is a good time to fire it up. If you have a gas grill, use a paper clip or toothpick to clean out the burner holes. If you have a charcoal grill, make sure you clean the grill by removing all of the old ash that’s accumulated in the bottom of it. And because it is summer, look for recipes that take a minimum amount of time and effort.