If you're looking for an easy vegan dessert recipe made in an Instant Pot, then make this mango sticky rice for a sweet and savory treat, without the dairy. Save money and time with this unique recipe that features jasmine rice, coconut milk, sugar, and cornstarch to create a creamy rice base, and ripe mangoes and sesame seeds for a sweet, nutty topping. All you need is eight minutes to prep this dish and 15 minutes to cook it in your Instant Pot. Be sure to use full-fat canned coconut milk and give it a good shake before using it. Enjoy!