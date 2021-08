Prep time: 25 mins | Cook time: 35 mins | Serves: 10-15 I love making cakes. And recipes like this Elvis Presley Poke Cake is one of the best cake recipes you can make even as a beginner. Super easy and quick to whip up using only a few simple ingredients. Sweet, fruity with loads of nuts. This cake is always a hit, perfect to serve for any occasion, and the best in town! I suggest slicing this cake into small pieces as they are pretty sweet. I like to serve this a day after as it is even better especially when heated in the microwave for a couple of seconds.