Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Irish Beef Hand Pies Recipe

recipes.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurprise your guests on St. Patrick’s day with these Irish beef hand pies, made with green cabbage, red potatoes, and beef sirloin, wrapped in a pie crust. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. In a medium saucepan, heat oil over medium; add cabbage and potatoes. Cook for 7 to 9 minutes until beginning to brown.

recipes.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pie Crust#Thyme#Food Drink#Irish Beef#Worcestershire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesrecipes.net

Pecan Pie Cobbler Recipe

The amazing flavors of rustic pecan pie are all in this cobbler recipe. Watch out for the rich caramel sauce that oozes out of this sweet treat. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Place the butter in a 9×13-inch pan and heat the pan in the oven to let the butter melt. In a medium sized mixing bowl combine the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

How to cook a steak properly

Wheeled out for romantic dinners for two and indulgent meals, steak’s higher price tag makes it fall squarely into the category of ‘special’. Sadly, it’s easy to get wrong, and that expensive treat can become an expensive disappointment. Thankfully we’ve put together our step-by-step guide (full of top tips) to...
RecipesSheridan Press

Cheese dip

Skip the Rotel, your taste buds will thank you. Combining green enchilada sauce with diced tomatoes kicks this dip into high gear. The extra moisture results in a creamier, far superior dip to the Rotel version. Slow cooker cheese dip. 1 pound hot or mild pork sausage browned, drained. 1...
Recipescookitonce.com

Perfect Potato Soup

This creamy potato soup is so easy and quick to throw together without the heavy cream. It’s incredibly comforting, super delicious, and perfect for chilly nights. Cosy up with a bowl of this tasty potato soup garnished with cheese, bacon bits, and onions. Ingredients. 2 1/2 lbs baby red potatoes,...
Recipesrecipes.net

Basic Potato Salad Recipe

Basic as it may seem, this potato salad is still brimming with flavor. This five-ingredient recipe will definitely be a meal staple. Set a steamer basket in a Dutch oven (or large pot with a lid), and add enough salted water to come just below basket; bring to a boil.
Recipesthedinnerbite.com

21 Easy and Quick Boneless Skinless Chicken Thigh Recipes

Who doesn’t love a good chicken dinner that is delicious and you don’t have to break the bank for? Today I am sharing the list of 21 easy and quick boneless skinless chicken thigh recipes made in the oven, on the grill, air fryer, and on the stovetop. These recipes...
Recipescopykat.com

Ground Beef Casserole

If you are looking for a tasty yet easy recipe to use up some of your ground beef, this ground beef casserole is perfect! You can make this recipe in no time and have a delicious, easy dinner. This post contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from...
Recipesrecipes.net

Carrot Cheesecake Bars Recipe

Treat yourself to indulgent baked goodies in these carrot cheesecake bars, made of cream cheese, shredded carrots, and graham crackers, for a crumbly bite. Heat oven to 325 degrees F. Mix butter, crumbs, ¼ cup sugar, and ½ teaspoon cinnamon; press onto bottom of 13×9-inch pan. Bake for 10 minutes.
Recipesrecipes.net

Broccoli Cheese Soup  Recipe (Panera Copycat)

Rich and creamy, this copycat recipe brings Panera’s broccoli cheese soup to your kitchen! Broccoli and carrots are simmered in a thick cream sauce. Sauté the onion in 1 tablespoon of melted butter and set aside. In a large pot whisk together the remaining melted butter and flour over medium heat for about 3 to 4 minutes.
Posted by
Gin Lee

Hearty beef stew

What's better than a bowl of soup? A bowl of homemade hearty beef stew; that's thickened to your preference. Sometimes when I plan to make this recipe, I prefer to have my butcher do the meat preparation for me (selecting the perfect meat cuts, cutting the meat in chunks, cutting off all the fat, bones, etc), simply because it saves me a little bit of time. However, other times I select nice thick, lean steaks and do this all myself. When making a stew; always try to get the best quality of meat for it. This happens to make a big difference in the stew's desired outcome. There is nothing worse than biting into a cut of meat that's chewy and tough to eat, especially when the meat is the top ingredient of a dish; as it is with this recipe.
Recipeskeytomylime.com

Garlic Chicken Pasta Recipe

This post contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. See my disclosure policy for details. Garlic Chicken Pasta with an incredible garlic butter pasta sauce is the best quick and easy comfort food that you can have on the dinner table in less than 20 minutes!
Recipesthecozycook.com

Mushroom Chicken

This mushroom chicken recipe has juicy chicken that’s smothered in a thick and creamy mushroom sauce that encompasses the flavor and consistency of gravy. Serve this with mashed potatoes and roasted green beans for a delicious, freezer-friendly family dinner!. Mushroom Chicken. You are definitely going to drink this creamy mushroom...
Recipescookitonce.com

Chicken Marsala

2 (10 – 11 ounces) boneless skinless chicken breasts, butterflied and halved, pounded to an even thickness. 3 garlic cloves, minced (1 tablespoon) 1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme (or scant 1/2 teaspoon dried) 1 teaspoon minced fresh oregano (or scant 1/2 teaspoon dried) 1 1/2 teaspoon cornstarch whisked with 1...
mashed.com

Old-Fashioned Vegetable Beef Soup Recipe

When you think of a hearty, nourishing soup, you probably also think of the colder autumn or winter months. The same is usually true for chef and recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge, but she also knows that there's never a bad time for a great soup. "We are soup lovers in our house, especially in the autumn and wintertime, but we also have it when we are sick or unwell, and it always goes down a treat. There's nothing like an old-fashioned soup, you cannot go wrong: Even in summer, this soup is a hug to your internal system!"
Recipesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RECIPE: Jan's Macaroni Salad

Macaroni salad is a must at summer cookouts. This version is made with simple ingredients and similar to what you'd pick up at a deli. There's enough crunch and flavor from all the fresh veggies. The pasta and veggies are coated in a sweet and creamy dressing that has the right amount of tang to balance the flavors. A little sweeter than most salads like this, it reminds us of a Hawaiian macaroni salad. The key to the dressing is using good mayonnaise.
Recipesrecipes.net

Slow Cooker Chicken Recipe (General Tso’s Copycat)

This slow cooker chicken serves a mouthwatering dish just like General Tso’s! Tender chicken is cooked with hoisin sauce, rice wine vinegar, and soy sauce. In a mixing bowl add the chicken and cornstarch. Toss until the chicken is completely coated in the cornstarch. In a medium sized skillet over...
Recipesmytxkitchen.com

King Ranch Chicken Casserole

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9″ X 13” casserole dish with non-stick cooking spray. Heat butter and oil in Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion, bell pepper, and jalapeno; cook for 7-10 minutes or until tender. Stir often. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Stir in flour...
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Cream Cheese Pie Crust

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Cream cheese pie crust is easier because it’s more forgiving. The cream cheese keeps it tender so you don’t have to be quite so delicate with it. This recipe makes enough for 2, so you’ll have enough to freeze one for later.
Recipesthecozycook.com

Tuscan Chicken

This Creamy Tuscan Chicken recipe is an easy skillet meal that is great to serve with buttered noodles and cheesy garlic bread! You’ll love the blend of flavors in this restaurant quality recipe. Tuscan Chicken. As far as chicken recipes go, this one is always a major hit, especially with...
RecipesThe Lemon Bowl

Slow Cooker Shredded Beef

Busy day? Save time with this simple and easy-to-make slow cooker shredded beef recipe. Juicy and flavorful, you will love having this beef on hand all week long. When my life is busy, the slow cooker is my best friend. Slow cooker shredded beef tastes delicious on its own (my husband’s preferred way of devouring it) but I love using it all week long in soup recipes, tacos, salads, chili, quesadillas and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy