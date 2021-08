This letter is in response to the letter by Nancy Spillane in the July 20 edition of Steamboat Pilot & Today. In her letter, Ms. Spillane repeats the assertion that the current increase in criminal violence using firearms is a public health issue. This increase in criminal activity is not a public health issue; it is a crime issue caused by a loss of respect for the rule of law and for the efforts of law enforcement. There has always been an element of criminal violence using the weapons of the time.