Draymond Green and Team USA Win Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics
Golden State Warrior forward Draymond Green won his second Gold Medal tonight with Team USA in men's basketball defeating France by a score of 87-82. Despite playing 16 minutes in the Gold Medal game, Green didn't score a point, although he did have two rebounds and five assists. Kevin Durant led the way for Team USA with 29 points.
Team USA avenged a 13-point loss to France during the opening round of pool play. Team USA finished 2-1 in pool play with wins over Iran
(120-66) and the Czech Republic (119-84) before the knockout stage. In the knockout stage Team USA defeated Spain 95-81 and then beat Australia by a score of 97-78 in the semi-finals.
Green added a second Gold Medal to an already impressive professional career as a 3x NBA champion (2015, 2017, 2018), a 3x NBA All-Star (2016-2018), NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2017), All-NBA Second Team (2016), All-NBA Third Team (2017), 4x NBA All-Defensive First Team (2015-2017, 2021), 2x NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2018-2019) as well as Team USA Basketball Gold Medalist (2016, 2020).
While at Michigan State Green played in two Final Fours, one in 2008-2009 as a freshman and again in 2011-2012 as a senior. Green earned multiple awards during his collegiate career and is one of the most decorated players of Tom Izzo's Hall of Fame career.
