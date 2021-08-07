Cancel
Basketball

Draymond Green and Team USA Win Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics

By Kenny Jordan
SpartanNation
 3 days ago
Golden State Warrior forward Draymond Green won his second Gold Medal tonight with Team USA in men's basketball defeating France by a score of 87-82. Despite playing 16 minutes in the Gold Medal game, Green didn't score a point, although he did have two rebounds and five assists. Kevin Durant led the way for Team USA with 29 points.

Team USA avenged a 13-point loss to France during the opening round of pool play. Team USA finished 2-1 in pool play with wins over Iran

(120-66) and the Czech Republic (119-84) before the knockout stage. In the knockout stage Team USA defeated Spain 95-81 and then beat Australia by a score of 97-78 in the semi-finals.

Green added a second Gold Medal to an already impressive professional career as a 3x NBA champion (2015, 2017, 2018), a 3x NBA All-Star (2016-2018), NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2017), All-NBA Second Team (2016), All-NBA Third Team (2017), 4x NBA All-Defensive First Team (2015-2017, 2021), 2x NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2018-2019) as well as Team USA Basketball Gold Medalist (2016, 2020).

While at Michigan State Green played in two Final Fours, one in 2008-2009 as a freshman and again in 2011-2012 as a senior. Green earned multiple awards during his collegiate career and is one of the most decorated players of Tom Izzo's Hall of Fame career.

