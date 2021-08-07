Carlo Paalam's silver medal, made from recyclables, perfect metaphor for his life

The US gymnastics team is already feeling the weight of Simone Biles’ early exit from the Tokyo Olympics after coming in second in the finals. On Tuesday, the US team’s two-win streak at the Olympics came to an end after Biles announced her departure due to a medical injury, USA Today reports. The USA took home the silver medal for the first time since the 2010 Olympics and Russia took home the gold for the first time since the breakup of the Soviet Union.