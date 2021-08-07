Cancel
Carlo Paalam's silver medal, made from recyclables, perfect metaphor for his life

By Philip Matel
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife has come full circle for Carlo Paalam after his silver medal turn in the men's flyweight division at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday afternoon. The former scavenger from Cagayan de Oro, who used to pick up garbage scraps from landfills, trying to find treasure in another man's trash just to make ends meet, is now a millionaire. A windfall of at least P17 million awaits him when he returns to the Philippines.

