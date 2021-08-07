Carlo Paalam's silver medal, made from recyclables, perfect metaphor for his life
Life has come full circle for Carlo Paalam after his silver medal turn in the men's flyweight division at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday afternoon. The former scavenger from Cagayan de Oro, who used to pick up garbage scraps from landfills, trying to find treasure in another man's trash just to make ends meet, is now a millionaire. A windfall of at least P17 million awaits him when he returns to the Philippines.tv5.espn.com
