San Juan County, WA

Support island youth at the 4-H hybrid Fair

By News
Islands Sounder
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Juan County 4-H invites you to celebrate local youth with this year’s Hybrid Fair. Fair week is swiftly approaching, and kids and teens around the county are hard at work finishing up their 4-H projects. Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year they will participate in a hybrid fair, submitting most entries for judging in a Virtual Showcase and gathering in-person at the Fairgrounds for livestock judging and auction.

