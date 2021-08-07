Local wastewater treatment plants recognized for their performance in 2020
Submitted by the Washington Department of Ecology. In 2020, wastewater treatment plant operators faced unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic. Facility staff kept the plants running 24 hours a day, seven days a week while also managing an influx of wipes, masks, and gloves clogging up their systems and causing serious problems. Despite these challenges, 40% of Washington’s treatment plants earned top-performing status in 2020.www.islandssounder.com
