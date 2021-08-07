National Park Service to help Spartanburg develop plan to transform Duncan Park
SPARTANBURG — Duncan Park has proven to be an attractive site for recreational activities with a baseball stadium built there in 1926. The park southeast of downtown Spartanburg at Union Street includes trails, tennis courts, a playground and lake. While it has been a destination for generations, efforts will begin in September to develop a plan to make it more attractive to residents citywide.www.postandcourier.com
