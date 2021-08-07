Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spartanburg, SC

National Park Service to help Spartanburg develop plan to transform Duncan Park

By Chris Lavender clavender@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARTANBURG — Duncan Park has proven to be an attractive site for recreational activities with a baseball stadium built there in 1926. The park southeast of downtown Spartanburg at Union Street includes trails, tennis courts, a playground and lake. While it has been a destination for generations, efforts will begin in September to develop a plan to make it more attractive to residents citywide.

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spartanburg, SC
Lifestyle
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Park Service#Baseball Games#Nps#The Post And Courier#The Coastal Plain League#Spartanburg School#District 7#American Legion Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s rapidly-advancing Taliban insurgents entered a western provincial capital, an official said Friday, hours after they captured the country’s second and third largest cities in a lightning advance just weeks before America is set to end its longest war. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy