Marte went 3-for-4 with three stolen bases, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Angels. Marte reached base four times on three singles and a walk in Sunday's win. He showed off his elite baserunning by stealing second and third base in the first inning. Later, he added a third stolen base in sixth frame. The 32-year-old is slashing .306/.408/.851 with seven homers, 25 RBI, 55 runs and 26 stolen bases in 294 plate appearances this season. He is batting .313 with three runs scored and four steals in four games with his new team.